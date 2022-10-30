Mexico City Grand Prix: Recap on the race from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico City Grand PrixMax Verstappen dominates Mexico City GP for record 14th winTop 10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez,, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Ocon, Norris, BottasVerstappen pitted from lead on Lap 26, Hamilton on Lap 31Mercedes and Red Bull on different tyre strategiesAlonso retires on Lap 65Ricciardo and Tsunoda make contact on Lap 52, AlphaTauri retiresPerez the first of the leading cars to pit on Lap 24, but slow stopVerstappen gets lightning start and holds off MercedesHamilton up to second but Russell drops back to fourth