Bahrain Grand Prix: Live updates from first race of 2022 F1 season as Charles Leclerc wins

The Bahrain Grand Prix LIVE!Top 10: Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Magnussen, Bottas, Ocon, Tsunoda, Alonso, ZhouReaction live on Sky Sports F1Leclerc wins from pole as Ferrari earn one-twoVerstappen forced to retire with three laps to goPerez spins on final lap, gifting podium spot to HamiltonLeclerc and Verstappen had earlier swapped lead in thrilling tussle on laps 17, 18 and 19Gasly's car caught fire on lap 46 to prompt Safety Car and thrilling finish to season opener