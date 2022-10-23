United States Grand Prix: Follow live updates from the Austin race as Carlos Sainz starts on pole for Ferrari

United States Grand Prix LIVE! Race starts at 8pm live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 6.30pmCarlos Sainz starts on pole with Max Verstappen on the front row Mercedes just behind after Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez grid dropsStarting grid, top 10: Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll, Norris, Bottas, Albon, Perez, VettelRed Bull founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78Cost cap talks on hold after Mateschitz death - Horner 'appalled' by Red Bull 'cheat' accusations | 'We've had zero benefit'Lewis Hamilton downbeat after Merc upgrades fail to meet his expectationsWatch all US GP sessions live on Sky Sports F1