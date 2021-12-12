Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: Live updates from Abu Dhabi GP decider for Formula 1 2021 title

Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP and maiden title in extraordinary circumstancesBut Mercedes launch two protests against Verstappen and classificationVerstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on final lap after Safety Car allowed him to pit for fresh tyresMercedes angry as FIA brought in Safety Car and let some lapped cars out the way for one final lapHamilton had controlled race after passing Verstappen at start and holding him off following another controversial clashTop 10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Tsunoda, Gasly, Bottas, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, LeclercLive on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky ShowcaseWatch live on Sky Sports F1