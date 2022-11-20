Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Follow live updates from Yas Marina as Max Verstappen starts final race of 2022 season on pole

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE!Watch reaction to season finale live now on Sky Sports F1 REPORT: Verstappen takes dominant 15th win of the seasonLeclerc holds off Perez for second in race and championshipTop 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo, VettelHamilton retired with mechanical failure on penultimate lapVettel impresses in final F1 race, Alonso forced to retireVerstappen retains lead on first lap despite Perez's strong startGet Sky Sports and NOW TVLive commentary by Matt Morlidge in Abu Dhabi with Sam Johnston, David Ruse & Adam Williams