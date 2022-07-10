Austrian Grand Prix: Look back at updates from the race as Max Verstappen was beaten by Charles Leclerc

The Austrian Grand Prix Live!CHARLES LECLERC WINS AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIXTop 10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Schumacher, Norris, Magnussen, Ricciardo, AlonsoSainz retires with engine issue on lap 58 as he chased Verstappen for secondLeclerc wins after overtaking Verstappen on three occasionsLeclerc first passes Verstappen for lead on lap 12He then breezes past again on lap 33Ferrari passes Verstappen again, after second stop, on lap 53Perez spins off on opening lap after clash with RussellRussell serves five-second penalty for Perez incidentPerez eventually retires on lap 27Reaction on Sky Sports F1F1 launches investigation into 'completely unacceptable' abuse at Austrian GP