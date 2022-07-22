French Grand Prix: Live updates from Friday practice as Mercedes look to get back into fight with Ferrari and Red Bull

French Grand Prix Practice TwoCarlos Sainz tops Practice Two to complete Ferrari Friday doubleMercedes off the pace in both sessionsCharles Leclerc fastest from Max Verstappen in first practiceWorld championship leader Verstappen holds 38-point advantage over LeclercMercedes one of many teams bringing upgrades to Paul RicardLewis Hamilton back in Mercedes car after sitting out in P1Sainz taking grid penalty for Sunday's raceF1's key battles assessed as Hamilton backs Russell to lead MercHamilton holds milestone victory hope as Merc reveal new upgradeFrench GP: Where to watch live on Sky Sports