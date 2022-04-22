Emilia Romagna GP: Live updates from Friday practice and qualifying as drivers gear up for Sprint weekend at Imola

Emilia Romagna GPLeclerc fastest as Ferrari dominate wet first practice, with Verstappen 1.4s adriftHamilton only 18th for struggling MercedesQualifying to follow later on Friday (4pm) ahead of first Sprint of season on SaturdayWATCH: Leclerc goes for a spinHamilton confirms Chelsea bid as 'one of greatest opportunities'Leclerc opens up on watch robbery and insists: I'm fully focusedThe Sprint Q&A: F1's returning format and why it's even more significantEmilia Romagna GP: Live schedule on Sky Sports F1