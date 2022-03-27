Saudi Arabian GP: Live updates from the Jeddah race as Sergio Perez starts on pole while Lewis Hamilton attempts comeback

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1Lap 17/50, Top 10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Magnussen, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, BottasPerez was leading but pitted first and then Latifi crash causes safety carLeclerc and Verstappen take advantage of safety car to pit and leapfrog PerezHamilton rises from 15th into to top 10Alonso ahead of Ocon in feisty Alpine battleYuki Tsunoda has reliability failure on way to the gridMick Schumacher not racing after high-speed crash on SaturdaySaudi Arabian GP schedule this weekendSubscribe to Sky Sports to watch every raceStream the race on NOW and save 40% with a Sports Membership