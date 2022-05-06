Miami Grand Prix: Follow live updates from Friday practice on F1's newest track as Mercedes seek performance boost

Miami Grand Prix - Practice Two LIVE!Russell sets fastest time in P2 ahead of Leclerc, Perez, HamiltonSainz crashes Ferrari at Turn 13 to prompt red flagVerstappen fails to set time after gearbox change and steering issueLeclerc fastest in P1 ahead of Russell, Verstappen, PerezInaugural Miami GP takes place on hybrid track around Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock StadiumLeclerc leads championship by 28 points from VerstappenHamilton hits out at F1's jewellery crackdownRead Martin Brundle's Miami GP Q&ASunday's race starts at 8.30pm; Saturday Qualifying at 9pmAll-female W Series kicks off live on Sky this weekend