Miami GP: Follow live updates from Practice Three and Qualifying as Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for top spots

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE!
Charles Leclerc takes first ever pole position in Miami
Top 10: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Bottas, Hamilton, Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll
Out in Q2: Alonso, Russell, Vettel, Ricciardo, Schumacher
Out in Q1: Magnussen, Zhou, Albon, Latifi
Ocon doesn't take part in Qualifying after crash in final practice
Inaugural Miami GP takes place on hybrid track around Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium
Leclerc leads championship by 27 points from Verstappen
Sunday's race starts at 8.30pm