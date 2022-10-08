Daniel Ricciardo admits he won't be on Formula One grid next year | McLaren driver targets return in 2024

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo finished 11th in qualifying for Sunday's Japan GP

Daniel Ricciardo is not expected to be on the Formula One grid in 2023, but is targeting a return in 2024.

The Australian is currently at McLaren, but the constructor announced in September that he is being replaced by Oscar Piastri next season.

Ricciardo's options to drive elsewhere were limited before it was announced on Saturday that Pierre Gasly will be moving to Alpine and Nyck de Vries would drive with AlphaTauri.

There are only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid - one at Williams and the other at Haas.

Ricciardo has admitted that he will be looking for a seat in 2024.

"To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of, I knew they were talking for a while and I knew though they were very interested in Pierre," he said, shortly after qualifying 11th for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

"Let's say I was prepared for that and no surprise, so we were trying to, let's say, navigate our way around that and figure out what was next.

"But I think the reality is now I won't be on the grid in 2023, I think it's now just trying to set up for '24.

"I think that there could be some better opportunities then so that's really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set."

'Like hitting pause for a little bit'

Ricciardo, 33, has been linked with a role as a reserve driver at Mercedes and revealed he intends to stay around F1 as opposed to seeking race seats elswhere.

"Certainly the plan is still to be involved in F1," he added.

"It's kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit as I see it - and let's say as far as my F1 career goes the full intention is (to be driving) for '24.

"Sure it could open up opportunities to maybe do some of that stuff, but I if I feel it's going to deviate away from my target then I will still say it's not really where I'm looking.

"As fun or cool as it sounds to compete in something else the truth is, mentally, I'm not there yet. I'm still so, so engaged in this and I think a bit of time off out of a seat will probably do me good.

"I would probably use that as opposed to trying to jump into something else and stay busy in a different category. I'd say pretty convincingly it wouldn't happen anywhere else."

Ricciardo has been ever-present in F1 since debuting for the now-defunct Hispania Racing at the 2011 British Grand Prix, going on to race for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Renault before joining McLaren in 2021.

