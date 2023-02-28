Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur agree partnership that will include new indoor karting track below stadium

Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a 15-year strategic partnership that will include the production of the world's first in-stadium electric karting track below the Premier League club's stadium.

The facility is due to open later this year with Formula 1 and Tottenham set to launch a new driver academy programme in view of identifying the next wave of F1 drivers.

Educational activities will be staged for schools to engage local youth in motorsport while introducing young people to potential careers in engineering and software development.

The partnership will also focus on providing apprenticeship and career opportunities for local youth and to enhance diversity in the motorsport industry.

Moreover, F1 and Tottenham will work together on sustainability initiatives as the former looks to fulfil its commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030 while Spurs seek to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2040.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world-renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and more diverse audiences.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends, and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

"Our two brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability - our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added: "Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

"We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national, and local communities."