British GP schedule: How to watch live on Sky Sports as F1 returns to Silverstone

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix with the chasing pack seeking to end Max Verstappen's streak of five successive race wins.

Verstappen produced another sublime display of driving to win both the Sprint and Grand Prix in Austria last weekend, extending his world championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to 81 points.

Red Bull have now won all nine races this season, but face a significant challenge to keep that streak going at a Silverstone circuit where they have failed to win for the last 10 years.

A potentially resurgent Ferrari and a Mercedes team looking to bounce back with new upgrades at Silverstone will be giving their all to deny Red Bull, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso continues to chase an elusive 33rd F1 victory.

A look back at all of Lewis Hamilton's eight record-breaking British Grand Prix wins at Silverstone.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will undoubtedly be buoyed by the spectacular home support they'll receive throughout the weekend, while McLaren's Lando Norris will also be looking to build on a season-best P4 in Austria.

The atmosphere at Silverstone promises to be as special as ever, with the circuit hosting a launch party on the eve of the event for the first time, which coincides with a special edition of Sky Sports' The F1 Show on Thursday evening at 6pm.

Every session from Silverstone is live on Sky Sports F1, along with coverage of the F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup events also taking place throughout the weekend.

Qualifying begins at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2:15pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 1:30pm, ahead of lights out at 3pm.

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule

Thursday July 6

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 7

8:40am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts 12:30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3:40pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

Saturday July 8

9:15am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts 11:30am)

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 9

8:10am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook