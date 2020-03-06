IndyCar on Sky Sports F1: The full 2020 race schedule
Last Updated: 06/03/20 4:04pm
Fans can watch every IndyCar qualifying session and race from all 17 rounds live on Sky Sports F1 this season.
That includes the prestigious Indianapolis 500.
McLaren are making their return to IndyCar this season, joining forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to become Arrow McLaren SP.
Here's the all-important 2020 IndyCar schedule:
When's the next IndyCar race?
|March 15
|Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg
|Streets Of St Petersburg
|April 5
|Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|April 19
|Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach
|Streets Of Long Beach
|April 26
|Autonation IndyCar Challenge
|Circuit Of The Americas
|May 9
|GMR Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|May 24
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|May 30-31
|Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
|Belle Isle Park
|June 6
|Texas Indy 600
|Texas Motor Speedway
|June 21
|REV Group Grand Prix
|Road America
|June 27
|Indy Richmond 300
|Richmond Raceway
|July 12
|Honda Indy Toronto
|Exhibition Place
|July 18
|Iowa 300
|Iowa Speedway
|August 16
|Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|August 22
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|September 6
|Grand Prix of Portland
|Portland International Raceway
|September 20
|Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca