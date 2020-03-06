F1 News

IndyCar on Sky Sports F1: The full 2020 race schedule

Last Updated: 06/03/20 4:04pm

Fans can watch every IndyCar qualifying session and race from all 17 rounds live on Sky Sports F1 this season.

That includes the prestigious Indianapolis 500.

McLaren are making their return to IndyCar this season, joining forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to become Arrow McLaren SP.

Here's the all-important 2020 IndyCar schedule:

When's the next IndyCar race?

March 15 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg Streets Of St Petersburg
April 5 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Barber Motorsports Park
April 19 Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach Streets Of Long Beach
April 26 Autonation IndyCar Challenge Circuit Of The Americas
May 9 GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
May 24 Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
May 30-31 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park
June 6 Texas Indy 600 Texas Motor Speedway
June 21 REV Group Grand Prix Road America
June 27 Indy Richmond 300 Richmond Raceway
July 12 Honda Indy Toronto Exhibition Place
July 18 Iowa 300 Iowa Speedway
August 16 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
August 22 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Gateway Motorsports Park
September 6 Grand Prix of Portland Portland International Raceway
September 20 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

