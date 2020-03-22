WATCH LIVE: F1's Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix

Get your Formula 1 entertainment fix by watching the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix featuring a host of racing drivers and celebrities.

Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne are joined by Sir Chris Hoy, Ian Poulter and singer-songwriter Liam Payne.

Will the F1 drivers triumph? Will the celebs? Or will the established Esports drivers?

Qualifying followed by a 28-lap race - hit play to watch above for free in the UK and Ireland!