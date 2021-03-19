F1 2021 launch show: Watch the Sky Sports F1 team preview the new Formula 1 season
Jenson Button, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Ted Kravitz, Nico Rosberg and many more feature in Friday night's F1 Show season launch; watch for free in the UK and Ireland below from 7.30pm-9.30pm
Last Updated: 19/03/21 10:02pm
The live stream has now concluded.
Watch the ultimate preview to the new Formula 1 season as the Sky Sports F1 team and special guests tackle the big talking points in the sport ahead of next week's Bahrain GP.
All 12 members of the Sky F1 presenting and punditry team - including Jenson Button, Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg - appear during the course of the two-hour show along with special guests.
Tune in from 7.30pm for the free show as:
- The Sky F1 team look ahead to F1 2021 with the states of play at all 10 teams
- Special guests: McLaren's Lando Norris, Williams' George Russell and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
- The first look at an exclusive interview with Lewis Hamilton that will air in Sky F1's live coverage of the season-opening Bahrain GP on March 28.
- Plus: a sneak peek at what else we've been filming so far this year