Lewis Hamilton contract 'will get done' and could be announced at British Grand Prix as negotiations continue
Lewis Hamilton's future at Mercedes beyond 2023 has yet to be announced; The 38-year-old has been driving for the Brackley-based F1 team since 2013, after leaving McLaren; F1 returns with the Austrian GP live on Sky Sports F1 from June 30 to July 2
Last Updated: 23/06/23 1:42pm
Lewis Hamilton's new contract with Mercedes will be finalised and could be announced at the British Grand Prix.
Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of this year and he held talks with team principal Toto Wolff about his future earlier this month.
There will be four Formula 1 races in July - starting with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2, before the British Grand Prix on July 9, the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23 and the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30 - all live on Sky Sports F1.
"The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes want to stay with him. It will get done," said Sky Sports F1's David Croft.
"It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role.
"There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing."
Hamilton: I don't have to be in a rush
Ahead of last week's Canadian Grand Prix, Wolff revealed "we are talking more days than weeks" regarding Hamilton's future at Mercedes.
However, Hamilton, who is looking for his first win since December 2021, appeared to suggest otherwise when speaking to the press in Montreal.
"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract," said Hamilton.
"Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organisation. It's not as easy as just saying 'go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."
He added: "We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done I'm not really bothered."
