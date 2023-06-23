Lewis Hamilton contract 'will get done' and could be announced at British Grand Prix as negotiations continue

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Croft and Craig Slater head to the pub to discuss when Lewis Hamilton will announce his contract, how long will Fernando Alonso be in F1 and the chances of Mercedes taking a win at Silverstone David Croft and Craig Slater head to the pub to discuss when Lewis Hamilton will announce his contract, how long will Fernando Alonso be in F1 and the chances of Mercedes taking a win at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton's new contract with Mercedes will be finalised and could be announced at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of this year and he held talks with team principal Toto Wolff about his future earlier this month.

There will be four Formula 1 races in July - starting with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2, before the British Grand Prix on July 9, the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23 and the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30 - all live on Sky Sports F1.

"The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes want to stay with him. It will get done," said Sky Sports F1's David Croft.

"It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role.

"There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton is satisfied with the improved performance of his Mercedes recently after finishing third at the Canadian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton is satisfied with the improved performance of his Mercedes recently after finishing third at the Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton: I don't have to be in a rush

Ahead of last week's Canadian Grand Prix, Wolff revealed "we are talking more days than weeks" regarding Hamilton's future at Mercedes.

However, Hamilton, who is looking for his first win since December 2021, appeared to suggest otherwise when speaking to the press in Montreal.

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract," said Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth race of the season Highlights of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth race of the season

"Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organisation. It's not as easy as just saying 'go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."

He added: "We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done I'm not really bothered."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 30

8:30am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice (session starts 12.30)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.35pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 1

9am: F3 Sprint

10.30am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

4.45pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 2

7.20am: F3 Feature Race

8.50am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Austrian GP build-up

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook