Daniel Ricciardo will drive for AlphaTauri and replace Nyck de Vries with immediate effect ahead of Hungarian GP

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the news that Daniel Ricciardo will join AlphaTauri on loan from Red Bul for the rest of the season, take a look at his greatest race victories for the Red Arrows Following the news that Daniel Ricciardo will join AlphaTauri on loan from Red Bul for the rest of the season, take a look at his greatest race victories for the Red Arrows

Daniel Ricciardo will drive for AlphaTauri and replace Nyck de Vries with immediate effect after joining on loan from Red Bull.

The Australian has been confirmed as the replacement for De Vries, who has been dropped after just 10 races in his rookie F1 season.

He is last in the drivers' championship and is one of only two drivers without a point on the board, the other being Williams' Logan Sargeant. He has largely been outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri this season, trailing 8-2 in the Qualifying head-to-head.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nyck de Vries suffered a huge puncture in his AlphaTauri at the end of second practice at Silverstone Nyck de Vries suffered a huge puncture in his AlphaTauri at the end of second practice at Silverstone

"I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future," said AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost, in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Ricciardo, who has won eight F1 races during a distinguished career, has been loaned out to AlphaTauri following a strong performance in Tuesday's tyre test at Silverstone.

The Australian returned to Red Bull as a third driver for 2023 after leaving McLaren at the end of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After working with both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri performance coach Michael Italiano discusses the differences between the pair. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now After working with both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri performance coach Michael Italiano discusses the differences between the pair. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now

"I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team," added Tost.

"There's no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner."

Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO, Christian Horner said: "It is great to see Daniel hasn't lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his SIM sessions translate on track.

"His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri."

Ricciardo said on Tuesday: "I'm stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!"