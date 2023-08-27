Christian Horner hails 'untouchable' Max Verstappen after record-equalling win at Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's Dutch GP win puts him equal with Sebastian Vettel's record of nine straight wins

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner lauded Max Verstappen as "untouchable" following the world champion's record-equalling ninth consecutive Grand Prix win.

Verstappen overcame torrential rain in the Netherlands at both the start and towards the end of his home race to match the record Sebastian Vettel set with the same team in 2013, working from 13th to second and then first to cruise home to victory.

The race was red-flagged following Zhou Guanyu's crash in the heavy downpours with just seven laps remaining, but it did not faze Verstappen, who continued after the forty-minute break in fine form, crossing the line with a four-second gap to Fernando Alonso in second.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row. Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row.

Following the win, Horner was quick to praise his driver and believes that Verstappen's achievements are even more impressive due to the intense pressure on him each week to perform.

"I think that, you know quietly, he's very proud of what he's doing and achieving," said Horner.

"The record that Sebastian did in in 2013... I mean to win nine in a row is insane, and so to have done it in the same team with another driver, it's something that I don't think any of us could have ever envisaged.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen felt that the Dutch GP was one of his most difficult from his record equalling nine straight wins. Max Verstappen felt that the Dutch GP was one of his most difficult from his record equalling nine straight wins.

"I think that Max is in a period of his career where he's just simply untouchable and I don't think there's any driver on the grid that would be able to achieve what he's been doing in that car.

"Being his team-mate is probably, in some respects, the most unenviable job to have because the barometer is so high.

"It's very, very difficult and I think what we're witnessing at the moment is a driver that is generational.

"His feel, his confidence, commitment is great to witness and be part of."

Alonso: Verstappen's achievements are underestimated

Alonso was also quick to applaud Verstappen's achievements and believes the levels the two-time champion is reaching are being "underestimated".

"It is underestimated sometimes what Max is achieving," said Alonso.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen keeps the lead of the Dutch GP restart ahead of Fernando Alonso. Max Verstappen keeps the lead of the Dutch GP restart ahead of Fernando Alonso.

"I think to win in such a dominant matter in any of the professional sports, it is so complicated.

"So to be at the same level of him, obviously we have a lot of self-confidence and drivers in general so I do believe I can do it as well.

"You need to enter in a state that you are connected with the car. Today I felt I was at my best and was giving 100 per cent of my ability.

"But maybe in Spa I was not at that level or in Austria or something else. So you always feel that there is room to improve and you are not 100% happy with yourself as I am today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso says it was a 'wonderful feeling' after claiming second place at the Dutch GP. Fernando Alonso says it was a 'wonderful feeling' after claiming second place at the Dutch GP.

"I think Max is achieving that 100 per cent more often than us or any other drivers at the moment and that is why he is dominating."

Verstappen: I 'didn't even think about' nine race wins

Despite such a landmark achievement, Verstappen admitted he hadn't thought too much about equalling Vettel's record and had been more focused on winning.

"I mean it was probably one of the more difficult races to to win again. But yeah, nine in a row was something I never even thought about," said Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen undercuts Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as the Mexican comes into the pits and takes the lead of his home GP. Max Verstappen undercuts Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as the Mexican comes into the pits and takes the lead of his home GP.

"So yeah, I am very, very happy with that, but I think I am in general, of course. I am very happy to win here in front of my home crowd.

"I felt confident driving, had the trust in the car, which obviously in these conditions, you need that level of trust and how much you push."

Verstappen will have the opportunity at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix to move beyond Vettel's record and the victory also maintained Red Bull's record of having won every race this season, with the team's record run of victories, which stretches back to the final race of 2022, now at 14.

Verstappen's latest triumph takes the 25-year-old closer to a third successive drivers' title, extending his advantage over Perez to 138 points with nine races remaining.

Next up for the F1 circus is Monza, the Temple of Speed, which is the last European race of the season. All sessions from the Italian GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime