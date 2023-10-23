Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified from United States Grand Prix after failed plank inspections

Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a second-placed finish in the drivers' championship have suffered a major blow

Lewis Hamilton lost his second-place finish at the United States Grand Prix after being disqualified when his Mercedes failed a physical floor and plank wear inspection after Sunday's race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was found guilty of the same offense, and also disqualified from his sixth-place finish.

The skids on the bottom of each of their cars, which are designed to impose a minimum ground clearance for F1 cars, had worn away to the point that they were no longer within Formula 1 regulations.

Hamilton's disqualification saw McLaren's Lando Norris promoted to second behind race-winner Max Verstappen, and the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz onto the podium.

"Set-up choices on a sprint weekend are always a challenge with just one hour of free practice - and even more so at a bumpy circuit like COTA and running a new package," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"In the end, all of that doesn't matter; others got it right where we got it wrong and there's no wiggle room in the rules. We need to take it on the chin, do the learning, and come back stronger next weekend."

In Mercedes' post-race press release, Hamilton said: "It is of course disappointing to be disqualified post-race but that doesn't take away from the progress we've made this weekend."

Meanwhile, Williams Logan Sargeant scores the first point of his rookie F1 campaign after being promoted to 10th, with both of the team's drivers scoring as Alex Albon jumped up to ninth.

What the stewards' ruled as Hamilton, Leclerc excluded

An FIA statement confirming the decision said that Mercedes and Ferrari had acknowledged that their respective breach was "probably a result of the unique combination of the bumpy track and the Sprint race schedule that minimised the time to set up and check the car before the race".

The statement added: "The Stewards note that the onus is on the competitor to ensure that the car is in compliance with the regulations at all times during an event."

Both teams have the option to appeal the ruling, but social media posts from their official accounts quickly appeared to suggest that the decisions had been accepted.

Hamilton had been left frustrated after agonisingly missing out on a first victory in almost two years at the hands of world champion Max Verstappen, but ultimately would have had the win taken away from him.

The disqualification is a major blow to Hamilton's hopes of chasing down Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings.

The Mexican was promoted to from fifth to fourth, and instead of only leading Hamilton by 19 points going into the final four rounds of the season, has a 39-point advantage.

Updated United States GP result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lando Norris, McLaren

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9) Alex Albon, Williams

10) Logan Sargeant, Williams

How did teams and drivers react?

How did Hamilton and Leclerc's skid blocks wear out?

Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu:

"The Circuit of The Americas is one of the bumpiest tracks on the calendar and the Mercedes and Ferraris were visibly running lower to the ground than the Red Bull throughout the weekend.

"In the high-speed first sector, the cars bounce over the bumps hard and the floor gets a big pounding, which explains the skid block being worn out. With no Safety Cars in the 19-lap Sprint on Saturday and the 56-lap Grand Prix on Sunday, there was no let up for the cars after parc ferme rules came into effect from qualifying on Friday onwards.

"A minimum thickness of 9mm is accepted due to wear, so Hamilton and Leclerc's cars must have had less than this post-race when they were checked.

"It's rare for cars to be found guilty of this regulation when looking back at the history of F1, but Mercedes and Ferrari pushed the limits too much with ride height and the geometrics of their cars which has proven costly."

