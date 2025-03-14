Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali reveals Thailand visit as talks over possible Bangkok race continue

Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali has revealed he will visit Bangkok next week for talks over adding a race in Thailand's capital city to the sport's calendar.

The majority of F1's 24-race schedule is locked in for several years, but it was announced during the winter that the Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026 and that the Belgian Grand Prix will appear on a rotational basis, starting with a first absence in 2028.

Although the current agreement F1 has with its teams allows for a maximum of 25 races and therefore the potential to add an event without losing one, there would likely be pushback from drivers if an already gruelling schedule grows further.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, F1 president and chief executive Domenicali appeared to suggest Thailand is a major contender, among other venues, to join the calendar.

Image: Thailand is one of several countries hoping to become part of the F1 calendar

"The good thing that we were able to do in the last couple of years has been to focus on the places that we believe represent the future for Formula 1," Domenicali said.

"In terms of promoters and tracks that we are already at, we have a long-term standing agreement with a lot of them that enables them to invest, to improve the facility, to improve the quality of the entertainment that we need to give to our fans.

"We receive a lot of attention from other places in the world. After finishing the race here in Melbourne, I go to Bangkok to see… there is a potential interest to develop something there."

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who was replaced in August 2024, attended last year's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola and explained hosting a race was in part motivated by a desire to put the country on "the global radar".

Domenicali's confirmation of his intention to visit Bangkok ahead of next week's Chinese Grand Prix suggests a change in government leadership has not altered Thailand's intention to oin the calendar.

'Interest from Africa and South America'

Domenicali explained that there is interest from all over the globe to join the calendar, and that he sees keeping the bidding process competitive as important to maintaining "leverage" over current tracks to maintain high standards.

He added: "And we have other places in Europe, and there are interests in Africa, interests in South America now.

"But the most important thing is that we keep this kind of situation that it is a privilege (to host a race), to give us the leverage on having a great possible improvement everywhere we go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's your paddock pass for the Australian Grand Prix, join Karun Chandhok as he gives you a sneak peek in Melbourne!

Domenicali says plans for Madrid to replace Barcelona as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026 are on track, while also explaining why Zandvoort is dropping off the calendar.

He said: "Madrid is working very hard to make sure that the race will be there in two years. It's not an easy project when you start from scratch. They are really motivated. They are here in Australia to show us the progress, and there is a lot of interest in that country.

"Another example in Europe that is doing an incredible job is Hungary. When you arrive in Hungary, you will be incredibly surprised at the level of investment that they are doing. I think all the cranes in Hungary are there to make sure that we have good facilities for the fans.

"Also, as always in life, when you have to make some choices, there are situations that you need to consider. I think that Zandvoort, for example, acknowledged the fact that they did an incredible job, they were spot on time at the beginning of the new phase of Formula 1, but now they understood that in order to improve, for the best of the calendar, it's difficult for them to stay. But we have the commitment from them to be two incredible events in 2025 and 2026 that will be awesome.

"So, a lot of vibes and a lot of interest from other places that I cannot really say today, but I will say to our fans, stay tuned."

Decision coming 'very soon' on future F1 launch event

Domenicali also said that a decision will be made "very soon" as to whether F1 will repeat the all-team launch that debuted in London last month.

The O2 Arena hosted F1 75 Live, which saw all 10 teams reveal their liveries - with all 20 drivers present - in front of thousands of fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from all 10 teams as they launch their liveries at the F1 75 LIVE

The event had initially been viewed with scepticism by some of the sport's drivers, but was by all accounts a major success, thrilling both the fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

Domenicali said: "I think that has been a great success. Showing the platform, also to convince the more sceptical ones, that F1 has to think big.

"If it's happening every year is something we need to discuss. For sure, there is a lot of interest from different promoters from different places in the world, that would like to, let's say, consider it as a 25th Grand Prix to launch the season.

"We're going to make the decision very, very soon."

Saturday March 15

12.10am: F3 Sprint*

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session begins at 1.30am)*

3.10am: F2 Sprint*

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up*

5am: AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

7.30am: Australian GP Qualifying Replay* (9am on Sky Showcase)

9.55pm: F3 Feature Race*

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Strategy analyst and former Aston Martin Head of Strategy Bernie Collins breaks down your best chances of winning the opening race of the F1 calendar, the Australian Grand Prix

Sunday March 16

12.25am: F2 Feature Race*

2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered Flag*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

7.55am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights (also on Sky Showcase)

7pm: Villeneuve Pironi - Racing's Untold Tragedy

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime