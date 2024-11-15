Broadcast Sport Awards 2024: Sky Sports win three prizes as Real Talk podcast honoured

Sky Sports won three prizes at the 2024 Broadcast Sport Awards, with Real Talk named the best podcast of the year.

The six-episode series, presented by Miriam Walker-Khan, explored health and well-being topics experienced by athletes in different sporting worlds.

Sky Sports also claimed the prize for Broadcast Sport TV Moment of the Year for coverage of teenage sensation Luke Littler becoming the youngest World Darts Championship finalist.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The award for Best Visual Storytelling Using Data and Insight went to Sky Sports F1 for the Ghost Car feature that has been used to compare the performance of different drivers.

The Real Talk podcast, which was released during March and April, covered lesser discussed sporting topics such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, pelvic floor health, motherhood and retirement.

Littler stunned the sporting world by reaching the final at Alexandra Palace at the age of just 16 at the start of the year, with his crushing semi-final victory over former champion Rob Cross marking a historic moment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best moments from Luke Littler's remarkable semi-final win over Rob Cross.

He would go on to lose to Luke Humphries in a brilliant final, but his run to the final will go down in darting folklore and attracted a huge new audience to the sport.

Sky Sports F1 had long used side-by-side clips of rivals' qualifying laps to analyse where time was being made but were able to enhance the viewer experience in 2024 by using a ghost car feature.

With no need for a split screen, the ghost car allowed viewers to see in remarkable detail how pole position battles were playing out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok analyses Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's laps at the Italian Grand Prix Qualifying.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "The fantastic team at Sky push us to innovate and do new things, and use the studio in creative ways. It's great recognition for the whole team."

Other winners on the night included Michael Johnson and Gabby Logan, who claimed Pundit of the Year and Presenter of the Year, respectively, for their work on the BBC. The BBC's coverage of the women's FA Cup final won Sports Production of the Year.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.