Broadcast Sport Awards 2024: Sky Sports win three prizes as Real Talk podcast honoured

Friday 15 November 2024 09:48, UK
Sky Sports won three prizes at the 2024 Broadcast Sport Awards, with Real Talk named the best podcast of the year.
The six-episode series, presented by Miriam Walker-Khan, explored health and well-being topics experienced by athletes in different sporting worlds.
Sky Sports also claimed the prize for Broadcast Sport TV Moment of the Year for coverage of teenage sensation Luke Littler becoming the youngest World Darts Championship finalist.
The award for Best Visual Storytelling Using Data and Insight went to Sky Sports F1 for the Ghost Car feature that has been used to compare the performance of different drivers.
The Real Talk podcast, which was released during March and April, covered lesser discussed sporting topics such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, pelvic floor health, motherhood and retirement.
Littler stunned the sporting world by reaching the final at Alexandra Palace at the age of just 16 at the start of the year, with his crushing semi-final victory over former champion Rob Cross marking a historic moment.
He would go on to lose to Luke Humphries in a brilliant final, but his run to the final will go down in darting folklore and attracted a huge new audience to the sport.
Sky Sports F1 had long used side-by-side clips of rivals' qualifying laps to analyse where time was being made but were able to enhance the viewer experience in 2024 by using a ghost car feature.
With no need for a split screen, the ghost car allowed viewers to see in remarkable detail how pole position battles were playing out.
Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "The fantastic team at Sky push us to innovate and do new things, and use the studio in creative ways. It's great recognition for the whole team."
Other winners on the night included Michael Johnson and Gabby Logan, who claimed Pundit of the Year and Presenter of the Year, respectively, for their work on the BBC. The BBC's coverage of the women's FA Cup final won Sports Production of the Year.
