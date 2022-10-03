Japanese Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and race as Max Verstappen goes for title glory

Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 this weekend

The Japanese Grand Prix has proven pivotal in the title race throughout its history on the Formula 1 calendar and this year's race at Suzuka is no exception.

After not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese Grand Prix returns this weekend and could see Max Verstappen crowned as world champion.

Qualifying is live on Saturday at 7am, with Sunday's race at 6am.

After finishing seventh in Singapore, Verstappen needs to outscore Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by eight points and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by six points to make it back-to-back drivers titles.

Should the 25-year-old do so, it would give Red Bull's Japanese power unit technical partner Honda a reason to celebrate in their home race too.

A history of title deciders

Since its inception as a Formula 1 race in 1976, the Japanese Grand Prix has seen the Drivers' Championship decided on 12 occasions - starting with James Hunt's title triumph over Niki Lauda in the rain at Fuji in the second edition the following year.

The event's return to the calendar at Suzuka in 1987 after a nine-year absence saw Nelson Piquet secure his third world title, with compatriot Ayrton Senna sealing the first of his three championships with victory one year later.

The Japanese Grand Prix of 1989 and 1990 have gone down as two of the most infamous in Formula 1's history with collisions between Senna and bitter rival Alain Prost proving decisive.

Prost was crowned champion after the Brazilian's disqualification in the former, with a first-corner clash in the latter which took both drivers out seeing Senna claim title glory. He would follow that up by sealing the last of his championships in the 1991 race at Suzuka.

Damon Hill's emotional victory in 1996 saw him follow in his late father Graham's footsteps of being crowned world champion, while both of Mika Hakkinen's titles (1998 and 1999) were secured at Suzuka too.

Michael Schumacher (2001 and 2003) won two of his world titles in Japan, although if Verstappen was to triumph he would be the first driver to seal the title at Suzuka since former Red Bull racer Sebastian Vettel in 2011.

Horner: Everything to play for

Along with Verstappen holding a 104-point lead over nearest rival Leclerc in the drivers' standings heading into the Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull are 137 points clear of second-placed Ferrari in the Constructors' Championship.

Perez's victory in Singapore put the Milton Keynes-based team in prime position to claim the constructors' title for the first time since 2013.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is eager to secure the drivers' and constructors' double this year, having missed out to Mercedes on the latter in 2021 despite Verstappen being crowned champion.

"This team is a phenomenal team - it's the best team in the pit lane," Horner told Sky Sports F1. "We're incredibly proud of everything which is being achieved.

"This year could well be our best ever year in Formula 1, so we're going to keep pushing, keep attacking races.

"There's five to go, everything to play for, and it would be massive for us to bring these two championships home."

