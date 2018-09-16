Enjoy F1 2018 with Race Control: Watch Sky F1 on your mobile phone

Never has it been so easy and enjoyable to keep up with Formula 1 on the move. Watch every minute of every grand prix live by using Race Control on the Sky Sports app!

Optimise your F1 experience with Race Control, the unique service which will be available for every race session for the rest of the 2018 season and beyond, allowing you to savour Sky Sports F1 and get closer to the action.

All you have to do to get in the driving seat as a Sky F1 subscriber is use the new and improved Sky Sports app. It works on all devices and can be downloaded via the App store!

F1 2018's schedule Race Date Japan October 7 United States October 21 Mexico October 28 Brazil November 11 Abu Dhabi November 25

Race Control, included on the App at the start of every session, is the digital version of the Sky Sports F1 channel with goodies attached.

In addition to providing a live stream of the Sky F1 channel during race weekends, users can also access the pit lane channel, onboard cameras, live data, and videos of on-track highlights.

In other words, it's up to you whether you want to use Race Control for its enhanced features, or as a second-screen experience, or use it for a live stream of Sky F1 when you're out and about.

You can enjoy Race Control on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone or tablet and what's more - you can also stream the action from throughout the EU!

You do not need to do anything differently, there are no additional steps or requirements, simply watch the action as you would when at home.

I'm a Sky Sports customer but don't have the Sky Sports app. Where do I get it?

You do not have to be a subscriber to download the Sky Sports app from the App Store - although only Sky F1 subscribers can access Race Control.

But Sky Sports subscribers and non-subscribers can also then create a Sky login to enable you to choose your favourite sports, teams, stars and experts, receive notifications for breaking news and your favourite sports.

I'm a Sky Sports customer with the Sky Sports app. Will I be logged in automatically?

Not the first time you launch the app, but you will stay logged in each time you open it. It's really simple to log in using your Sky username and password and it means you can watch Sky Sports channels, F1 Race Control, Premier League clips, choose your favourite sports, teams, stars and experts, receive notifications for breaking news and your favourite sports.

I can't remember my Sky Sports iD. How do l find it?

Just follow the 'Forgotten username or password?' links on the log-in prompt to retrieve or reset your details.

Will Race Control only be available for Sky Sports F1 customers?

Yes, Race Control is exclusively available to Sky Sports F1 customers.

What network mode strength will be required?

Race Control will play with whatever connection the user has. But the stronger the connection, the better quality of the Race Control streams.

Will I still be able to watch Sky F1 on the Red Button and Sky Go?

Yes. Sky F1 will still be available on Sky Go and our Red Button service, accessed via your TV screens, will be similarly unaffected.

