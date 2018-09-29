Russian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues Q3 mistake as he misses out on pole

Lewis Hamilton rued a pivotal error at the end of qualifying as Valtteri Bottas surprisingly beat him to pole at the Russian GP.

Hamilton was the pole favourite heading into the final shoot-out but was outpaced by his Mercedes team-mate on both of his Q3 efforts, uncharacteristically running wide on his last lap as he looked to make up time.

"Valtteri did a better job," accepted Hamilton, who will start Sunday's race from second on the grid, ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel.

"It was intense naturally, but my last two laps were not special and you can't always get it right."

Hamilton was comfortably ahead of Bottas in every Sochi practice session as well as Q1 and Q2, but the Finn delivered when it mattered.

"I struggled a little bit and Valtteri obviously picked up quite a bit of pace," Hamilton continued. "I think the middle sector was really where I was lacking."

The Englishman then told Sky F1: "The special lap was in Q2, run two. That was my pole lap - it was just premature."

It was only Bottas' second pole position of the season, and he will now be looking to take his first victory.

And although his team-mate has a championship battle on his hands, 40 points ahead of Vettel with six races remaining, Bottas is confident Mercedes will let him fight for the win.

"It was a nearly perfect qualifying," he said. "I think we have the car to win the race, but for that we need a good start."

The run-down to Turn Two, which is effectively Turn One, will be crucial for Bottas, who made the most of that lengthy straight to pass two Ferraris for the win last year.

"At least we are still in the fight," added Hamilton.

"It's a long time down to Turn One so we'll still have a fight at least. It's going to be a long race, for sure."

