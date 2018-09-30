Russian GP: Were Mercedes right to use team orders on Valtteri Bottas?

Were Mercedes right to implement team orders at the Russian GP to let Lewis Hamilton win ahead of Valtteri Bottas?

Team boss Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes "changed" the result by telling Bottas to allow Hamilton past, with the Silver Arrows eager to help their championship leader extend his advantage over Sebastian Vettel in the standings.

The call has created quite a debate, with both Mercedes drivers also downbeat, and now's the chance to have your say. Vote using the interactive poll below...

