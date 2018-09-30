Russian GP: Drivers and teams reaction
The teams and drivers react to events in Sochi and a controversial Russian GP...
Last Updated: 30/09/18 6:29pm
Proud of our team for a 1-2 here in Russia. I always want to win in the right way and want to acknowledge Valtteri. He did an incredible job this weekend and the team made a tough decision. We have to embrace the moment still and we move forward to Japan @MercedesAMGF1 #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/fR0irA7XLQ— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 30, 2018
Toto: "We should be over the moon with a 1-2 and fundamentally we are. But we also feel that it went against Valtteri - it would have been a race win for him and we changed it.” 🇷🇺 #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/Pq81tBh8ZV— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 30, 2018
Lewis: “Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend and was a real gentleman to let me by. Obviously, he’s now not fighting for the Championship. Usually we’d be elated but I can understand how difficult it was for Valtteri. He did a fantastic job and deserved to win." #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/idABHTpsmj— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 30, 2018
I hope you enjoyed the race as much as I did! Fifth was the best we could achieve today. Thanks for all the birthday wishes and voting me Driver of the Day 🙌🏻 #KeepPushing #RussianGP 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/v7mcO21z6h— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 30, 2018
Very frustrating race with the floor and side pod damaged since lap one. Car was un drivable but we stayed on track in order to help the team with the strategy. Time to reset and push again for Japan! pic.twitter.com/6y70NxtVlo— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 30, 2018
Not the Sunday we were expecting, but we look forward now to welcoming @ToroRosso to our home race in a few days time!#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kJ2FBpO5zn— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) September 30, 2018
Brake failure today. 😬 Issues since the start of the race, and we lost completely front brakes in Lap 4. DNF, not a fun Sunday but first proper mechanical failure we have since the beginning of the season, it happens. Quick switch, important weekend coming in Japan next week! 🎌 pic.twitter.com/xgiaCoY3JZ— Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) September 30, 2018
Tough weekend in Russia, time for sushi in Japan 😋🎌 pic.twitter.com/3BpJr3RKV7— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) September 30, 2018
What a race !!! Feels like a win, best of the rest for the first time this season. Important points for the team, see you in Japan ✌️ pic.twitter.com/97Cxs5gAQR— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) September 30, 2018
