Marcus Ericsson to move to IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson is to join Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the 2019 IndyCar series after being dropped by Sauber.

The Swede will move Stateside following the conclusion of the current F1 season.

Ericsson has been dropped by Sauber after three years with the team. But he will remain as Sauber's reserve driver in 2019 due to what Schmidt Peterson Motorsports describe as his 'strong relationship with the team and its partners'.

"It's a great honour to be picked as one of the drivers at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and IndyCar for the 2019 season," said Ericsson. "It feels like a perfect step for me and my career after five years in F1. I can't wait to start work with SPM and all the people in the team which I've heard a lot of good things about.

"They've had some great success over the years, and I'm looking forward to working hard to continue and improve on that path. The racing in IndyCar looks great and I feel really excited to be part of it in the future.

"It will be a lot to learn, including new tracks, oval racing, etc. I know it won't be easy, but it's a challenge I'm very much looking forward to and I can't wait to get started."

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will drive for Sauber in 2019.

