Lewis Hamilton deserves to be knighted, says Sir Mo Farah

0:31 Lewis Hamilton deserves a knighthood after securing his fifth F1 world title, says Sir Mo Farah Lewis Hamilton deserves a knighthood after securing his fifth F1 world title, says Sir Mo Farah

Lewis Hamilton deserves to be knighted following his fifth Formula 1 World Championship title, says Sir Mo Farah.

The Mercedes driver matched the haul of Juan Manuel Fangio on Sunday and moved two behind all-time record holder Michael Schumacher after sealing the 2018 title with fourth place at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, who received his knighthood last November, believes Hamilton should be next in line for the recognition.

"If I had to vote then I would definitely vote for him - for what he has done in sport," Farah told Dubai Eye 103.8FM.

Farah believes Hamilton, who would follow Jackie Stewart and Stirling Moss as the only British F1 drivers to be knighted, has not received enough acclaim for his achievements.

"I don't think he gets as much credit as he deserves," Farah added. "He is a great guy - maybe I am saying that because I am biased and he is my friend."

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.