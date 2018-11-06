Sergio Sette Camara joins McLaren as Test and Development Driver

Sergio Sette Camara is to join McLaren as the team's Test and Development Driver in 2019.

The 20-year-old Brazilian currently competes in F2.

"It's my dream to one day become a Formula 1 driver, and I'd like to thank McLaren for giving me this incredible opportunity," said Camara. "My aim is to integrate myself in the team and work as closely with them as possible; to listen, learn and help to develop as a driver, as well as support McLaren."

F1 in 2019: Schedule and driver line-ups

Sporting Director Gil de Ferran added: "We're delighted to welcome Sergio to McLaren and our Young Driver Programme. We've been following his progress for some time and believe he is a promising young talent with a real potential.

"We're looking forward to working with him to develop his skills as a well-rounded driver, while having him support our racing operations."

With Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso departing the team at the end of the year, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will form McLaren's 2019 driver line-up.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.