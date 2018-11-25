F1 2018: The end of season awards

2:17 Watch back through some of the Sky Sports F1 team's best moments this season Watch back through some of the Sky Sports F1 team's best moments this season

Picking out some of the most memorable moments of the year - and have your say at the bottom of the page...

Angry bust-up of the year: Max Verstappen v Esteban Ocon. No contest.

0:43 A furious Max Verstappen remonstrates with Esteban Ocon following their clash during the Brazilian GP which saw Verstappen lose the lead A furious Max Verstappen remonstrates with Esteban Ocon following their clash during the Brazilian GP which saw Verstappen lose the lead

Backgammon chat of the year: Sebastian Vettel certainly had a few stories to share when he met Ted in Canada!

WATCH: This story from Vettel is brilliant! 🤣🤣🤣



Police: “What was the purpose of your visit to the country?

Vettel: “Visiting the F1.”

Police: “Did you have a good seats?”

Vettel: “…well I had one seat…”



📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM #SkyF1 #F1 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦🍁 pic.twitter.com/mBGLhtaFh7 — Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) June 8, 2018

Comeback of the year: Welcome back, Robert Kubica. Force India also deserve credit for returning from the financial abyss, and then finishing fifth and sixth in their first race as a 'new' team in Belgium.

Driver of the year: Lewis Hamilton is now a five-time champion, barely made a mistake on-track, and won 11 of the season's 21 races despite not always having the fastest car.

Alternative driver of the year: Well, you voted for Sergey Sirotkin!

Drivers' briefing of the year: Farewell, Fernando Alonso.

Engine of the year: Ferrari made huge strides in 2018.

F1 Show moment of the year: Take your pick!

2:16 Watch back through some of the funny and exciting moments of the F1 Show 2018 Watch back through some of the funny and exciting moments of the F1 Show 2018

False accusation of the year: "I think Ericsson hit us!" - Haas to Romain Grosjean at the Azerbaijan GP. Comedy gold.

1:55 Romain Grosjean crashes into the wall while running behind the Safety Car in the Azerbaijan GP, and Haas then try to blame Marcus Ericsson! Romain Grosjean crashes into the wall while running behind the Safety Car in the Azerbaijan GP, and Haas then try to blame Marcus Ericsson!

Flag waver of the year: Winnie Harlow. Just a shame it came a lap too early..

Football celebration in an F1 paddock of the year: The sun was shining at Silverstone. England were shining at the World Cup. And Johnny Herbert got soaked in the post-qualy celebrations.

WATCH: Live interivew with Haas' Guenther Steiner, England score in Russia on the big screen in the paddock, Johnny and Guenther get covered in champagne...🍾🍾

(And Simon can't resist a celebration)#SkyF1 #F1 #BritishGP #Eng #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w4mptXG8wi — Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 7, 2018

Golf shot of the year: The word Lance Stroll needed here was: "For!"

3:21 Ian Poulter takes on Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll - but who can chip it closer to the brake marker board? Actually who can keep it within the circuit? Ian Poulter takes on Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll - but who can chip it closer to the brake marker board? Actually who can keep it within the circuit?

Interview of the year: Never change, Kimi Raikkonen.

Lap of the year: Hamilton and Mercedes were by no means favourites in Singapore, but he outpaced closest challenger Verstappen by 0.3s and title rival Vettel by more than half a second. The title-winning lap?

Alternative lap of the year: Max Verstappen in Canada. Purely for how much it shocked Daniel Ricciardo.

WATCH: @DanielRicciardo’s face when he finds out his fastest lap didn’t count because of the early chequered flag and that it went to @Max33Verstappen 😮😮😮

Poor Daniel 😂😂😂

📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM #SkyF1 #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/v3lAoSc7V8 — Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) June 10, 2018

Long wait of the year: The Italian GP was in September. Haas found out that they had officially lost Grosjean's sixth place in November.

Mistake of the year: Vettel was heading towards a 17-point advantage in the championship before sinking his Ferrari into the gravel at his home German GP. Hamilton never looked back.

1:11 Sebastian Vettel crashes out of the German GP while leading Sebastian Vettel crashes out of the German GP while leading

Mistake of the year II: Ferrari for trialing new parts on their car, to ill-effect, at the most crucial stage of the season. They found their pace again soon after reverting back to their previous spec. Funny that.

Most improved team of the year: Sauber started the season as perennial backmarkers, but end it as a leading midfield runner.

Optimistic quote of the year: Alonso, after finishing fifth in McLaren-Renault's first race in Australia: "Hopefully from Bahrain we will see another step forward and Red Bull will be the next target." Ouch.

Overtake of the year: Vettel's swoop to take the lead off Bottas in Silverstone was majestic. But any of Ricciardo's in China are also contenders!

Picture of the year: Remember when the introduction of the Halo was criticised? Leclerc was certainly thankful for it when Alonso's McLaren catapulted over the top of him at Spa.

Publication of the year: Never change, Kimi Raikkonen. Part Two.

Helmets are special

I wipe it

so that I can see better.

It protects my head



It's a must-watch as @TedKravitz flicks through Kimi Raikkonen's hilarious Book of Haiku!#JapaneseGP schedule: https://t.co/9xwrfidZbR #SkyF1 pic.twitter.com/byYfaABXVk — Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) October 5, 2018

Qualifier of the year: Alonso 21. Vandoorne 0.

Sportsmanship of the year: Hamilton and Vettel: F1's respectful rivals.

Race of the year: The Chinese GP. Ricciardo rose from sixth to first in the space of 10 laps - but there were a lot of spectacular races to choose from!

Rookie of the year: Leclerc was so impressive in his debut campaign that he will become Ferrari's second-youngest F1 driver in history next year.

Shock announcement of the year: Ricciardo joining Renault. Because who really saw that coming?

Team of the year: They overcame their toughest challenge of the hybrid era to make history. Mercedes are arguably the most impressive team in sport, let alone F1.

Team radio of the year: Any of these...

1:29 Watch back through this season’s best team radio chat of 2018 Watch back through this season’s best team radio chat of 2018

Unexpected bombshell of the year: When Alonso claimed Red Bull tried to sign him for next season. The paddock was certainly an interesting place to be that weekend!

3:39 Fernando Alonso claims Red Bull have offered him seats at the team on numerous occasions over the years, but Christian Horner denies this. Who's telling the truth? Fernando Alonso claims Red Bull have offered him seats at the team on numerous occasions over the years, but Christian Horner denies this. Who's telling the truth?

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.



Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.