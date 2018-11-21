McLaren reveal one-off livery for Fernando Alonso's farewell race

Picture courtesy of McLaren

McLaren will run a special one-off livery on Fernando Alonso's car at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP as they prepare to bid farewell.

Alonso, a two-time world champion, is leaving the sport after the season-finale and says he does not plan to return, meaning this is likely to be his last F1 race.

To mark the occasion, McLaren have unveiled a new livery on Alonso's MCL33, with the colours of the Spaniard's helmet - blue, yellow and red - incorporated into the orange and black livery.

The colours have been emblazoned across the car's engine cover, while there is also a special 'FA' logo on the top and sides of the cockpit.

Picture courtesy of McLaren

Picture courtesy of McLaren

Picture courtesy of McLaren

"We want his last grand prix to feel special in every way, and this was just one of the ways we could reflect that," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

"We worked closely and collaboratively with Fernando, and then with the FIA and Formula 1 to make the change for this one race, and they were all hugely supportive of the move.

"Hopefully, this will give Fernando's fans a little something extra to look forward to at what is bound to be an especially emotional weekend."

It will be the first time McLaren have entered a race with a one-off livery since bringing a yellow-branded car for Keke Rosberg at the 1986 Portuguese GP.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.