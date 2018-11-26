Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson in F1/NASCAR swap

Fernando Alonso may have just called time on his Formula 1 career at the Abu Dhabi GP, but the two-time F1 champion was straight back on track on Monday to take part in a special one-off NASCAR test.

Alonso flew to Bahrain immediately after the F1 2018 finale to swap jobs for the day with three-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who drove an F1 car for the first time.

Sky Sports F1 was in attendance to watch the special event.

Our car swap gets underway as @alo_oficial heads out for his first laps in @JimmieJohnson’s car No.48. 👊 #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/qMdJgIbD9L — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2018

Two-time F1 champion Alonso completed runs in Johnson's 2018 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, while Johnson took the wheel of the McLaren MP4-28, powered by a V8 engine from 2013 but in the current livery.

Despite the test, Alonso says he doesn't have any plans to enter the NASCAR series full-time, instead focusing on the World Endurance Championship and Indy500 attempt in 2019 as he prepares for life after F1.

Alonso was given a fitting farewell at the Abu Dhabi GP, drawing tributes from Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, but has refused to completely rule out a return to the sport in the future.

Fernando fires up and heads out for an install lap in the 2013 MP4-28. Trust us, listen to the end. 🔊 #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/HyYob6KLSt — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2018

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.