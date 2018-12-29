Michael Schumacher: Five years since his skiing accident

December 29 marks the fifth anniversary of Michael Schumacher's skiing accident which resulted in the Formula 1 legend suffering life-changing injuries.

The seven-time F1 world champion suffered a catastrophic head trauma during the accident on a family skiing holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Despite the intense - and understandable - interest in Michael's condition during the intervening five years, Sky Sports has avoided speculating about his recovery and strictly adhered to the request from the Schumacher family for their privacy to be respected.

That remains the case.

Schumacher's recovery continues amid tight security and close privacy at the family home in Switzerland.

Only a handful of official updates on his recovery have been released in recent years.

What do we know for certain about Schumi's accident and recovery?

Schumacher was injured on December 29, 2013 as he holidayed with friends and family in the French Alps.

The former F1 world champion was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital suffering what was described as "a severe head injury with coma on arrival, which required immediate neurosurgical intervention".

At a press conference the following day, Schumacher's doctors described his condition as "extremely serious" and a second operation, lasting two hours, was performed "to reduce the swelling on his brain".

In April, the family reported that Michael had showed 'moments of consciousness and awakening'.

Three months later, it was announced that Michael was no longer in a coma and had left Grenoble Hospital.

And in September 2014, the family revealed Schumacher's 'rehabilitation will take place at his home', adding: 'Considering the severe head injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months. There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead.'

In February 2016, Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's long-time manager, expressed her hope "that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us" at the opening of an exhibition to celebrate his record-breaking career.

Later that year, a Schumacher family lawyer revealed during court proceedings in Germany that the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver "cannot walk".

The disclosure was made after Bunte magazine claimed Schumacher had recovered sufficiently to walk with the assistance of medical staff.

Responding directly to Bunte's article, Kehm stated: "Unfortunately, we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true. Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael. Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people."

Two years on, the hope for good news still runs deep and far.

#KeepFightingMichael.