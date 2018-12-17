Racing Point Formula One team to launch in Toronto in February

Racing Point, the Canadian-owned Formula One team that emerged from now-disappeared Force India, will hold their pre-season launch in Toronto on February 13.

The British-based team, now owned by a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, announced that the presentation would take place at the Canadian International Auto Show.

Stroll's son Lance is one of the drivers for next year, along with Mexican Sergio Perez.

The Mercedes-powered team finished the 2018 season in seventh place.

Force India went into administration in July before being rescued by Stroll.

The team's new name looks set to be announced at the event.

Racing Point are the second team to set a launch date, with 2018 championship runners-up Ferrari announcing they would present their new car on February 15.

Pre-season testing starts at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya three days later.

