F1 2019 Testing: The fastest laps
The quickest laps in winter testing by driver, team and tyre
Last Updated: 21/02/19 12:54pm
Last updated at 12pm on Day Four
The fastest laps of winter testing per driver
|Driver
|Team
|Test Day
|Tyre
|Lap Time
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso
|Day Four
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.637
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Day Three
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.704
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Day Three
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.762
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Day Four
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.785
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Day Four
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:17.977
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.046
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Day One
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.161
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.511
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Day Two
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:18.553
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.563
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Day One
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:18.558
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Day Three
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.787
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Day Three
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:18.800
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Day Two
|C3 (Softs)
|1:19.206
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|Day Three
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:19.249
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:19.495
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Day Two
|C3 (Softs)
|1:19.535
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Day One
|C3 (Softs)
|1:19.944
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:20.026
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|Day Four
|C2 (2nd hardest)
|1:21.542
|George Russell
|Williams
|Day Three
|C3 (Softs)
|1:25.625
Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest.
The fastest laps of winter testing per team
|Team
|Driver
|Test Day
|Tyre
|Time
|Toro Rosso
|Alex Albon
|Day Four
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.637
|Alfa Romeo
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Day Three
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.762
|Renault
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Day Four
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.785
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|Day Four
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:17.977
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.046
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Day Two
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:18.553
|Haas
|Romain Grosjean
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.563
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Day Three
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.787
|Racing Point
|Sergio Perez
|Day One
|C3 (Softs)
|1:19.944
|Williams
|Robert Kubica
|Day Four
|C2 (2nd hardest)
|1:21.542
The fastest laps of winter testing per tyre
|Tyre
|Lap Time
|Driver
|Team
|Test Day
|C5 (Softest)
|1:17.637
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso
|Day Four
|C4 (2nd softest)
|1:17.977
|Lewis Hamilton
|Renault
|Day Four
|C3 (Softs)
|1:18.065
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Day Four
|C2 (2nd hardest)
|1:18.614
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Day Three
The most laps completed per team after Day Three
|Team
|Number of laps
|Mercedes
|495
|Ferrari
|460
|Renault
|375
|Alfa Romeo
|353
|Toro Rosso
|346
|Red Bull
|329
|McLaren
|313
|Haas
|254
|Racing Point
|176
|Williams
|23
The most laps completed by engine provider after Day Three
|Team
|Number of laps
|Ferrari
|1,067
|Mercedes
|694
|Renault
|688
|Honda
|675
Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all live F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.