F1 2019 Testing: The fastest laps

The quickest laps in winter testing by driver, team and tyre

Last Updated: 21/02/19 12:54pm

Last updated at 12pm on Day Four

The fastest laps of winter testing per driver

Driver Team Test Day Tyre Lap Time
Alex Albon Toro Rosso Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.637
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.704
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.762
Daniel Ricciardo Renault Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.785
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.046
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Day One C3 (Softs) 1:18.161
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.511
Lando Norris McLaren Day Two C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.553
Romain Grosjean Haas Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.563
Carlos Sainz McLaren Day One C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.558
Max Verstappen Red Bull Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:18.787
Nico Hulkenberg Renault Day Three C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.800
Kevin Magnussen Haas Day Two C3 (Softs) 1:19.206
Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Day Three C4 (2nd softest) 1:19.249
Pierre Gasly Red Bull Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:19.495
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Day Two C3 (Softs) 1:19.535
Sergio Perez Racing Point Day One C3 (Softs) 1:19.944
Lance Stroll Racing Point Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:20.026
Robert Kubica Williams Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:21.542
George Russell Williams Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:25.625

Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest.

The fastest laps of winter testing per team

Team Driver Test Day Tyre Time
Toro Rosso Alex Albon Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.637
Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.762
Renault Daniel Ricciardo Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.785
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.046
McLaren Lando Norris Day Two C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.553
Haas Romain Grosjean Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.563
Red Bull Max Verstappen Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:18.787
Racing Point Sergio Perez Day One C3 (Softs) 1:19.944
Williams Robert Kubica Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:21.542

The fastest laps of winter testing per tyre

Tyre Lap Time Driver Team Test Day
C5 (Softest) 1:17.637 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Day Four
C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977 Lewis Hamilton Renault Day Four
C3 (Softs) 1:18.065 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Four
C2 (2nd hardest) 1:18.614 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Day Three

The most laps completed per team after Day Three

Team Number of laps
Mercedes 495
Ferrari 460
Renault 375
Alfa Romeo 353
Toro Rosso 346
Red Bull 329
McLaren 313
Haas 254
Racing Point 176
Williams 23

The most laps completed by engine provider after Day Three

Team Number of laps
Ferrari 1,067
Mercedes 694
Renault 688
Honda 675

