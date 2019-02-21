F1 2019 Testing: The fastest laps

Last updated at 12pm on Day Four

The fastest laps of winter testing per driver Driver Team Test Day Tyre Lap Time Alex Albon Toro Rosso Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.637 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.704 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.762 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.785 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.046 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Day One C3 (Softs) 1:18.161 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.511 Lando Norris McLaren Day Two C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.553 Romain Grosjean Haas Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.563 Carlos Sainz McLaren Day One C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.558 Max Verstappen Red Bull Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:18.787 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Day Three C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.800 Kevin Magnussen Haas Day Two C3 (Softs) 1:19.206 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Day Three C4 (2nd softest) 1:19.249 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:19.495 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Day Two C3 (Softs) 1:19.535 Sergio Perez Racing Point Day One C3 (Softs) 1:19.944 Lance Stroll Racing Point Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:20.026 Robert Kubica Williams Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:21.542 George Russell Williams Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:25.625

Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest.

The fastest laps of winter testing per team Team Driver Test Day Tyre Time Toro Rosso Alex Albon Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.637 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.762 Renault Daniel Ricciardo Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.785 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.046 McLaren Lando Norris Day Two C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.553 Haas Romain Grosjean Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.563 Red Bull Max Verstappen Day Three C3 (Softs) 1:18.787 Racing Point Sergio Perez Day One C3 (Softs) 1:19.944 Williams Robert Kubica Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:21.542

The fastest laps of winter testing per tyre Tyre Lap Time Driver Team Test Day C5 (Softest) 1:17.637 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:17.977 Lewis Hamilton Renault Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.065 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:18.614 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Day Three

The most laps completed per team after Day Three Team Number of laps Mercedes 495 Ferrari 460 Renault 375 Alfa Romeo 353 Toro Rosso 346 Red Bull 329 McLaren 313 Haas 254 Racing Point 176 Williams 23

The most laps completed by engine provider after Day Three Team Number of laps Ferrari 1,067 Mercedes 694 Renault 688 Honda 675

