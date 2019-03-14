Charlie Whiting, F1's race director, dies aged 66

Charlie Whiting, Formula 1's long-serving race director, has died aged 66.

The FIA said Whiting suffered a pulmonary embolism on Thursday morning in Melbourne, three days before the first race of the 2019 season.

"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's passing," said FIA president Jean Todt.

"Charlie Whiting was a great race director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula 1 who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport.

"Formula 1 has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie. All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motor sport community go out to his family, friends, and all Formula 1 lovers."

Whiting became one of F1's most respected and well-liked figures across five decades in the paddock.

He began his F1 career in 1977 working for the Hesketh team, before joining Brabham in the 1980s where he worked with team owner Bernie Ecclestone. The outfit won two Drivers' World Championships with Nelson Piquet, with Whiting chief mechanic.

Whiting first joined the FIA, F1's governing body, in 1988 and had served as F1's race director since 1997.

He had ultimate responsibility for technical and safety matters in the sport.

Sky F1's Damon Hill on Whiting

"It's a huge shock for everyone. He was one of those people who you always thought was going to be there as a voice of reason.

"He had massive responsibility and the pivotal key role in keeping the sport running. He's going to be very hard, if not impossible, to replace.

"Drivers particularly respected him. He would address all the drivers at the drivers' briefing and we turned to him when we had issues, worries and concerns.

"After Imola 1994 I spent a lot of time talking with Charlie about safety and always knew that he would do the right thing."

F1 pays tribute to Whiting

All at McLaren are shocked and deeply saddened at the news of Charlie Whiting's passing. Charlie will be remembered as one of the giants of our sport, as well as a great colleague. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with all of his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DmrSZAT4Cc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 14, 2019

Horrible news from Melbourne. All my thoughts goes to Charlie's family.

The motorsport world will miss you.

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/zrKIpChFFA — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 14, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of our friend Charlie Whiting’s passing.



We send our condolences to his family at this difficult time. The entire motorsport community is in mourning. https://t.co/VlnvFVMxkh — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 14, 2019

Very sad to hear of the passing of Charlie Whiting overnight. He will be sorely missed up and down the paddock and by the whole sport. — Simon Lazenby (@simon__lazenby) March 14, 2019

We are terribly saddened to hear of Charlie Whiting's passing. Charlie was a true legend of the sport and will be greatly missed. Everyone's thoughts at Williams are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/rWBjYuank9 — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) March 14, 2019

Very sad and surreal news ahead the Australian GP. Can’t believe it..

My thoughts are with the family and friends.

He’s done so much for the sport we love.



Rest in peace Charlie#VB77 https://t.co/7N3GqTz8ec — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 14, 2019

Awful news here in Melbourne on the eve of the new season that FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting has passed away. Admired and respected by everybody, his contribution to the sport was unparalleled & immense. We’ll hugely miss him. RIP Charlie — David Croft (@CroftyF1) March 14, 2019

