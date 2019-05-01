Lewis Hamilton says Ayrton Senna F1's greatest-ever icon
Five-time world champion on his memories of his racing hero
By James Galloway and Matt Morlidge
Last Updated: 01/05/19 11:11am
Lewis Hamilton has described Ayrton Senna as the "most iconic driver" in Formula 1 history, as the sport remembers the Brazilian legend 25 years on from his passing.
May 1 marks the anniversary of F1's harrowing 1994 San Marino GP when Senna and Roland Ratzenberger died in accidents during the Imola weekend.
Why Senna's legacy lives on
Sky F1's Damon Hill, Mark Hughes and Johnny Herbert on what made the Brazilian great so special
Hamilton was nine years old at the time and names Senna as his racing hero.
"I grew up watching videos of him. He's the most iconic driver we've had," said Hamilton, F1's reigning world champion.
"He was the most iconic individual, a real leader and a master of his craft."
At the 2017 Canadian GP, Hamilton spoke of his emotion at matching Senna's total of 65 pole positions, while the Englishman was recently compared to the Brazilian by former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.
"[Senna] was the driver who inspired me as a kid and he's still a hero today. And he always will be," added Hamilton.
"It's definitely a bit of both [personality and on-track that inspired him]. What he stood for. I didn't really know his personality so much so it was more what he stood up for, what he stood up against and what he was able to do in a car that I loved to see."
F1's Senna tributes
🇧🇷 🗣 @Charles_Leclerc "My father was a fan of Ayrton Senna and growing up, he became my hero too."#essereFerrari 🔴 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/fnEEajgPou— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 1, 2019
your legacy will live on forever 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GLFSRALzvl— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) May 1, 2019
Motorsports lost a legend 25 years ago 🙏 #legend #25years #senna pic.twitter.com/UJaXyFNBEX— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 1, 2019
25 years on. Never forgotten. #SempreSenna 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/spY36mCSSz— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 1, 2019
Reflecting on the life of a racing legend as we commemorate 25 years since we lost our friend and colleague, Ayrton Senna. #SempreSenna 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KRo7d5sGcp— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 1, 2019
25 years ago in Imola, we lost a fabulous driver and a generous man. We miss you, Ayrton Senna#F1 #AyrtonSenna #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/9CycB3YneI— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) May 1, 2019
Remembering Senna on Sky Sports
Sky Sports F1 is re-airing four special Senna features, first shown in 2014, which will run on the channel from Wednesday in tribute to the Brazilian great:
Senna: Journalists Special
F1 legend Murray Walker plus leading journalists Maurice Hamilton and David Tremayne join Simon Lazenby to look back over the Brazilian's legendary career.
Wednesday: 11am, 2.45pm
Thursday: 10.10pm
Friday: 8pm
Prost on Senna
Alain Prost, Senna's most famous rival and former team-mate, speaks candidly about his relationship with the Brazilian.
Wednesday: 12pm, 5.30pm
Thursday: 11.10pm
The Last Team-Mate
Damon Hill and David Brabham, Senna and Ratzenberger's respective team-mates for 1994, return to Imola to relive F1's fateful weekend.
Wednesday: 12.30pm, 3.45pm, 10pm
Thursday: 8pm
Ted's Senna Notebook
A Notebook special from the McLaren Technology Centre, as Ted Kravitz wanders around all six of Senna's McLaren cars from 1988 to 1993 - including his three title-winning challengers.
Wednesday: 1.30pm, 8pm, 11.30pm
Thursday: 6.35pm, 9.30pm
Senna Classic Races
Relive some of three-time world champion's most famous performances.
Portuguese GP 1985 - 2pm, Wednesday
British GP 1988 - 4.45pm, Wednesday
Japanese GP 1988 - 7.05pm, Wednesday
Brazilian GP 1991 - 9pm, Wednesday
Monaco GP 1993 - 7.05pm, Thursday
Spanish GP 1986 - 9pm Thursday
US GP 1990 - 9pm, Friday
European GP 1993 - 9.30pm, Friday
Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live