Lewis Hamilton says Ayrton Senna F1's greatest-ever icon

Lewis Hamilton has described Ayrton Senna as the "most iconic driver" in Formula 1 history, as the sport remembers the Brazilian legend 25 years on from his passing.

May 1 marks the anniversary of F1's harrowing 1994 San Marino GP when Senna and Roland Ratzenberger died in accidents during the Imola weekend.

Hamilton was nine years old at the time and names Senna as his racing hero.

"I grew up watching videos of him. He's the most iconic driver we've had," said Hamilton, F1's reigning world champion.

"He was the most iconic individual, a real leader and a master of his craft."

0:35 On the 25th anniversary of Imola 1994, Sky Sports F1 pays tribute to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. Watch special programming from Wednesday On the 25th anniversary of Imola 1994, Sky Sports F1 pays tribute to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. Watch special programming from Wednesday

At the 2017 Canadian GP, Hamilton spoke of his emotion at matching Senna's total of 65 pole positions, while the Englishman was recently compared to the Brazilian by former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

"[Senna] was the driver who inspired me as a kid and he's still a hero today. And he always will be," added Hamilton.

"It's definitely a bit of both [personality and on-track that inspired him]. What he stood for. I didn't really know his personality so much so it was more what he stood up for, what he stood up against and what he was able to do in a car that I loved to see."

F1's Senna tributes

🇧🇷 🗣 @Charles_Leclerc "My father was a fan of Ayrton Senna and growing up, he became my hero too."#essereFerrari 🔴 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/fnEEajgPou — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 1, 2019

your legacy will live on forever 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GLFSRALzvl — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) May 1, 2019

Reflecting on the life of a racing legend as we commemorate 25 years since we lost our friend and colleague, Ayrton Senna. #SempreSenna 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KRo7d5sGcp — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 1, 2019

25 years ago in Imola, we lost a fabulous driver and a generous man. We miss you, Ayrton Senna#F1 #AyrtonSenna #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/9CycB3YneI — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) May 1, 2019

Remembering Senna on Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 is re-airing four special Senna features, first shown in 2014, which will run on the channel from Wednesday in tribute to the Brazilian great:

Senna: Journalists Special

F1 legend Murray Walker plus leading journalists Maurice Hamilton and David Tremayne join Simon Lazenby to look back over the Brazilian's legendary career.

Wednesday: 11am, 2.45pm

Thursday: 10.10pm

Friday: 8pm

Prost on Senna

Alain Prost, Senna's most famous rival and former team-mate, speaks candidly about his relationship with the Brazilian.

Wednesday: 12pm, 5.30pm

Thursday: 11.10pm

1:34 25 years on from his tragic accident, a few words on Roland Ratzenberger, from his team-mate at Simtek David Brabham, his team boss Nick Wirth and his race engineer Humphrey Corbett 25 years on from his tragic accident, a few words on Roland Ratzenberger, from his team-mate at Simtek David Brabham, his team boss Nick Wirth and his race engineer Humphrey Corbett

The Last Team-Mate

Damon Hill and David Brabham, Senna and Ratzenberger's respective team-mates for 1994, return to Imola to relive F1's fateful weekend.

Wednesday: 12.30pm, 3.45pm, 10pm

Thursday: 8pm

Ted's Senna Notebook

A Notebook special from the McLaren Technology Centre, as Ted Kravitz wanders around all six of Senna's McLaren cars from 1988 to 1993 - including his three title-winning challengers.

Wednesday: 1.30pm, 8pm, 11.30pm

Thursday: 6.35pm, 9.30pm

Senna Classic Races

Relive some of three-time world champion's most famous performances.

Portuguese GP 1985 - 2pm, Wednesday

British GP 1988 - 4.45pm, Wednesday

Japanese GP 1988 - 7.05pm, Wednesday

Brazilian GP 1991 - 9pm, Wednesday

Monaco GP 1993 - 7.05pm, Thursday

Spanish GP 1986 - 9pm Thursday

US GP 1990 - 9pm, Friday

European GP 1993 - 9.30pm, Friday

