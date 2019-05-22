Monaco GP: When it's on and full Sky Sports F1 TV times

It's that time of the Formula 1 year again - the Monaco GP, the most famous and glamorous race of them all.

Exclusively live on Sky Sports this weekend, the sport's fabled jewel in the crown shines as brightly as ever and remains the race that every driver wants to win.

And, more than that for Sky F1 viewers this year, Monaco forms a blockbuster Sunday double-header with the similarly prestigious Indianapolis 500. Coverage from the Brickyard starts straight after our F1 coverage ends.

The key times you need for Monaco are:

Monaco GP qualifying is at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

In F1, Mercedes defend a 100 per cent start to the season this weekend but Red Bull in 2018 and Ferrari in 2017 took the spoils on the tight and twisty streets and will again be looking to triumph here in 2019.

Sky F1's Monaco GP schedule

Thursday, May 23

8.10am: F2 Practice Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9.30am: Monaco GP Practice One build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10am: Monaco GP Practice One Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.15pm: F2 Qualifying Live!

1.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: Monaco GP Practice Two Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: The Story So Far Live!

Friday, May 24

10.20am: F2 Race One Live!

Saturday, May 25

10.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Monaco GP Practice Three Live!

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout Live!

1pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.30pm: The F1 Show Live!

4pm: F2 Race Two Live!

Sunday, May 26

12.30pm: Monaco GP Pit Lane Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: Monaco GP On The Grid Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Monaco GP Paddock Live!

4.30pm: THE INDY 500 LIVE! (Race starts at 5.45pm)

9pm: Monaco GP highlights

10pm: Monaco GP best bits

10.30pm: Monaco GP race replay

