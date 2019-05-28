Carlos Sainz's 'indescribable feeling' in rare double Monaco GP overtake
Is this the best start in F1 2019 so far from McLaren's Sainz?
Last Updated: 28/05/19 6:10pm
Carlos Sainz proved that one of Formula 1's oldest adages is not necessarily true during his starring drive last Sunday and that you can overtake at the Monaco GP.
F1's most prestigious circuit is famed for many things, but overtaking is not one of them, with Monaco's twisty street layout the narrowest of the whole calendar.
But Sainz proved that passing is not impossible after all as he overtook BOTH Toro Rossos on the opening lap through Massenet and into Casino Square as he made immediate progress from ninth on the grid.
After that audacious start, the Spaniard finished a season-best sixth to increase McLaren's advantage over their midfield rivals in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors'' Championship.
"It's my third consecutive points finish with the team and the season looks to just be getting better and better. I cannot wait to be racing in Canada," said Sainz.
He added on Twitter:
💪🏼 YES! P6 in Monaco! No image can describe the feeling at T3! But hope you enjoy this view! @McLarenF1 @EG00 #carlo55ainz #monacogp pic.twitter.com/koGFVSJRlT— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 26, 2019
And Sainz's McLaren team chief, Zak Brown, also congratulated his driver on the move:
Big first lap move by @carlossainz55 into Casino Square today. #cojones https://t.co/bO11C5aZkx pic.twitter.com/nXUZcAzQtZ— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) May 26, 2019
