Austrian GP: Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc for epic win

2:27 Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three. Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to take the lead in Austria as the two bang wheels inside of Turn Three.

Max Verstappen has claimed an amazing victory in the Austrian GP after a late overtake on Charles Leclerc in an epic, topsy-turvy race at the Red Bull Ring.

But Verstappen's pass on the Ferrari is under investigation by stewards after the two cars made contact at Turn Three with two laps to go.

The Dutchman had already raced back from a terrible start, which dropped him from second to seventh, with passes on Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas to hunt down Leclerc's Ferrari.

"It's hard racing, otherwise we have to stay at home. If those things are not allowed in racing, then what's the point of being in Formula 1," said Verstappen as he celebrated what stands as his first win of 2019 and second in a row at Red Bull's home race.

1:45 Watch as Max Verstappen makes a great move to overtake Valtteri Bottas for second during the Austrian GP. Watch as Max Verstappen makes a great move to overtake Valtteri Bottas for second during the Austrian GP.

Second-placed Leclerc, however, took a different view after losing a lead he had effectively held all race.

"I'll let the stewards decide, but for me in the car it was pretty clear. I don't know how it looked on the outside, but we will see," said Leclerc.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only fifth after a troubled race in which he sustained front-wing damage and struggled with car and tyre temperatures amid sweltering temperatures.

The world champion was overtaken by Sebastian Vettel in the closing stages to compound by far his worst result of the season.

Valtteri Bottas took third in the second Mercedes, but the world champions' 100 per cent winning sequence in 2019 is now firmly over. Bottas cuts Hamilton's title lead to 31 points heading into the British GP in two weeks' time.

1:26 Watch as Max Verstappen makes a great move into Turn Four from the fans' favourite and he's now up to third. Watch as Max Verstappen makes a great move into Turn Four from the fans' favourite and he's now up to third.

Austrian GP result: Top 10

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

8. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

10. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Sensational Verstappen surges…but will win stand?

Max Verstappen has delivered some memorable and swashbuckling performances in his first five years of F1, but what unfolded in Austria on Sunday was perhaps the best yet.

Supported by 50,000 orange-clad Dutch fans amid the packed Austrian grandstands, Verstappen's victory hopes appeared to evaporate in the race's early seconds when a poor start from the front row dropped him into the pack and seventh place.

But, underlining the increased maturity and racing patience the 21-year-old has displayed over the past year, Verstappen did not let that faze him and steadily pieced his afternoon back together.

1:23 Max Verstappen wins epic race after overtaking Charles Leclerc in closing stages but incident is under investigation by stewards. Max Verstappen wins epic race after overtaking Charles Leclerc in closing stages but incident is under investigation by stewards.

After picking off the midfield runners he had fallen behind, he moved ahead of Hamilton when the Mercedes driver was delayed at his pit stop when Mercedes had to replace his front wing.

What followed from there was increasingly stunning - and spectacular.

On fresher tyres, Verstappen caught Vettel at a rate of knots - passing approaching Turn Four on lap 50 - before setting after Bottas, who he then overtook in a similar move six laps later.

"The car really came alive after the stop, Verstappen told Sky F1. "Amazing."

More to follow...

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live