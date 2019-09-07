Juan Manuel Correa in 'critical but stable' condition after F2 crash

Juan Manuel Correa is in a 'critical but stable' condition in hospital after complications arising from his accident in last weekend's F2 race at Spa.

The 20-year-old's parents issued a statement saying their son was in an induced coma and under ECMO support in hospital in London.

"On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one," read a statement.

"Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries.

"At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

"We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely."

The family asked for their privacy to be respected.

Correa suffered injuries to his legs and spine after an accident in the F2 feature race at Spa. Fellow driver Anthoine Hubert died following injuries sustained in the crash.

"Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss," said Juan Carlos Correa. "Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them."

Correa underwent surgery on his injuries in hospital in Liege, Belgium after the accident before being transfered to Britain on Tuesday.

F2 returns this weekend in Italy, with Briton Callum Illott taking a maiden pole for Saturday's feature race.

"I'm really happy that we turned all that negative energy from last weekend into a positive result, and doing it for Anthoine, for Juan, and for both their families," said Illott, 20.

"I think everyone as a whole, going back out as an F2 grid and putting on a good result, with nothing bad after last weekend, has been a really great achievement by everyone.

"To turn up, still be positive and keep going is incredible I think."