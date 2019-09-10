Anthoine Hubert: Respects paid at F2 driver's funeral in France

The motorsport community paid its respects to Anthoine Hubert at the Frenchman's funeral on Tuesday.

Long-time friends and racing colleagues, including Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and George Russell, joined Hubert's family and friends at the ceremony in Chartres, France to remember the 22-year-old.

Hubert was killed in an F2 accident at Spa-Francorchamps on August 31.

A portrait of Hubert was displayed outside the cathedral where the funeral was held. Drivers' crash helmets were also laid out on chairs inside as a mark of respect.

Hubert, the winner of the GP3 championship last year, was a member of Renault's driver academy, and the Enstone team posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, describing him as a "great" man.

There are men, and then there are great men.



Today we pay tribute to Anthoine, taken too soon. Our thoughts are with you and your family on this saddest of days.



Rest in peace, friend, colleague, brother. You will be greatly missed.#RacingForAnthoine #AH19 pic.twitter.com/FJhrwZkYRM — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) September 10, 2019

The Formula 2 championship tweeted: "Today, we remembered the shining light of one of our brightest stars, Anthoine Hubert, with the rest of the motorsport community. Our thoughts have been with those closest to him, as his life was celebrated today at Chartres Cathedral."

Victhor Hubert with one of his late brother's crash helmets

FIA president Jean Todt and four-time world champion Alan Prost, who is a Renault F1 advisor, were also among those in attendance.