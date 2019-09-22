Charles Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari strategy after lost Singapore GP win

An unimpressed Charles Leclerc questioned Ferrari's 'unfair' strategy as he lost out to team-mate Sebastian Vettel in a tense and topsy-turvy Singapore GP.

Vettel had run third behind Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the race's go-slow opening stages as the leaders conserved tyres - but the order flipped on its head to controversial effect when Ferrari pitted their second car first.

Such was the power of the overcut, and Vettel's out lap on new tyres, that the German was able to jump the sister Ferrari when Leclerc pitted from the lead a lap later.

Once the realisation of a likely lost win had dawned on him, Leclerc calmly but pointedly made clear his annoyance during several rounds of conversation over Ferrari team radio.

"I won't do anything stupid, I want us to finish one two," said Leclerc during a second Safety Car phase.

"I just don't think it's fair."

After ultimately finishing 2.6s behind Vettel at the end of the race, the pair exchanged a handshake in parc ferme but there was then little in the way of small talk in the cool-down room before the podium.

But Leclerc kept his counsel on Ferrari's strategy in interviews after the race and did not criticise the team.

However, he made clear he hadn't been told of Vettel's stop.

"I was surprised because I was not aware in the car, but I guess if this decision has been made it was for the good of the team.

"So not completerly happy today, but the overall result of the weekend is very positive."

