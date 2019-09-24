Lewis Hamilton keeps German GP points, Alfa Romeo appeal rejected

Alfa Romeo's appeal against their penalties in July's dramatic German GP has been dismissed, meaning Lewis Hamilton's title lead stays at 65 points.

Hamilton and Williams' Robert Kubica were promoted into the points, in ninth and 10th places respectively, after 30-second time penalties were handed to Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for driver aids at the start of the wet race.

Alfa appealed the stewards' decision, but the FIA's International Court of Appeal heard the case on Tuesday and deemed there was no reason to change it - according to Reuters.

It means the result of the race stands as published.

It was also Kubica and Williams' only point of the season.

Sebastian Vettel's post-race interview was interrupted by rival Lewis Hamilton, who was keen to offer his congratulations

Hamilton holds a 65-point lead from team-mate Valtteri Bottas and there are six races remaining in the 2019 season - starting at this weekend's Russian GP.

Hamilton will be aiming to bounce back after Ferrari's three straight victories in Belgium, Italy and Singapore, but is a four-time winner in Russia.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have never been beaten at the Sochi circuit.

