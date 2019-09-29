F2's Nobuharu Matsushita, Nikita Mazepin involved in Sochi crash

F2 drivers Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin were taken to hospital for checks after an accident on the first lap of Sunday's sprint race at the Russian GP.

The F2 championship tweeted that "neither driver suffered fractures" in the incident at Turn Three.

As the race got underway, polesitter Mazepin and second-placed Jack Aitken both went into the run-off area at Turn Two and then the two cars made contact once back on track. Mazepin's ART car was sent into the oncoming Carlin of Matsushita, with the Japanese driver spinning into the barriers before the two cars made contact again.

Both Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin are being transferred to hospital. Neither driver suffered fractures as a result of the Lap 1 incident pic.twitter.com/H7ZXfW3JeE — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) September 29, 2019

The race was red-flagged for more than three-quarters of an hour while medical and track-side teams attended to the accident, before resuming for a reduced sprint of 15 laps.

In a thrilling battle for victory over the shortened distance, Luca Ghiotto just held off five cars - new F2 champion Nyck de Vries, Callum Ilott, Sergio Sette Camara, Nicholas Latifi and Guanyu Zhou - who were covered by 3.8 seconds at the finish.

On Saturday, Dutchman de Vries clinched the F2 title with three races to spare after winning the feature race for his fourth victory of the year.

FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPION ‘19 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yMhZDCnSHU — Nyck de Vries (@nyckdevries) September 28, 2019

The 24-year-old joins an illustrious hall of fame with past champions of the one-time GP2 series including Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg, Charles Leclerc and George Russell.