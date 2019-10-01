Charles Leclerc 'still trusts' Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel

0:57 Charles Leclerc was upset on team radio at the start of the race after losing the race lead to Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari's orders in question. Charles Leclerc was upset on team radio at the start of the race after losing the race lead to Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari's orders in question.

Charles Leclerc says he "still trusts" Sebastian Vettel in the wake of the team orders drama at the Russian GP between the Ferrari drivers.

The relationship and rivalry between Ferrari's new young star and their experienced quadruple world champion has been a topic of conversation all season - with focus ramped up after Sunday's events at the start in Sochi.

Vettel took the lead from Leclerc in the racing opening stages as part of a pre-arranged 'tow' agreement designed to block out Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, but the former world champion then resisted initial radio instructions to let his team-mate back ahead.

While he expressed his annoyance over the radio at the time, Leclerc insists there are no trust issues between himself and Vettel.

"I think the trust doesn't change and we need to trust each other, Seb and myself," said Leclerc.

"I think it's usually important for the benefit of the team in some situations to know that you can count on the other car, and vice versa - I mean in both ways.

"So yeah. I think it's very important but yes, the trust is still here."

Leclerc, meanwhile, confirmed he felt there was no need to challenge Vettel once the sister Ferrari got the run on him into Turn Two, as he knew the positions would be reversed.

"I actually had absolutely no reason to fight because, as I said, I trusted completely in the fact that we will swap back after, so there was no need to take any risks at that time," added the 21-year-old.

"That's why I just didn't fight."

How did the Ferrari tow play out from on-board?

Let Sky F1's Anthony Davidson be your guide in SkyPad analysis of the Russian GP's most controversial moment, with on-boards and overhead shots.

