Red Bull: Why Honda have only committed until F1 2021 so far

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has explained by Honda have only initially committed to an additional year of Formula 1, to the end of 2021.

Honda this week announced they had extended their engine supply deals with both Red Bull and Toro Rosso by a further 12 months beyond 2020, committing them to at least the first year of F1's new rules era when technical and sporting regulations are being overhauled.

The current V6 hybrid power units are being retained and Horner says the Japanese manufacturer are keen to see how plans for F1's engine regulations develop beyond that before confirming their plans into 2022.

"First of all, it's great news they've committed beyond 2020," Horner told Sky Sports F1 in Abu Dhabi. "So we've got a minimum of two years that we're absolutely fixed on.

2:25 Max Verstappen tells Sky Sports News about his Red Bull hopes heading into next season ahead of 2019's Abu Dhabi finale Max Verstappen tells Sky Sports News about his Red Bull hopes heading into next season ahead of 2019's Abu Dhabi finale

"They are just waiting to see what are the regulations that are going to come in for either '21, or primarily '22, in regards to homologation or engine freezes to get the costs down.

"These engines are enormously expensive and the technology involved. All the manufacturers together want to see some cost reduction in that area."

Horner confirmed that talks about 2022 and beyond had already been held and that both sides were keen to build on the early promise of a partnership that has delivered three race wins in its first year in 2019.

"Of course, we were taking about the future, the discussion just wasn't about '21," added the Red Bull team principal. "There is a real appetite there to build on what we've achieved so far in this relationship.

"It's a great partnership between Red Bull and Honda as we've seen this year. The key aspect moving forward is absolute clarity on those rules."

Hailing Honda's "great year", Horner added that: "The reliability has been better and the performance has been getting stronger and stronger."