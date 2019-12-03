Esteban Ocon officially starts Renault career in Abu Dhabi F1 Test

Esteban Ocon made his first appearance as an official Renault driver in Abu Dhabi's post-season test on Tuesday, with Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas also in action to close off F1 2019.

Ocon is replacing Nico Hulkenberg at Renault for next season and has been handed the RS19 for both days of testing at Yas Marina, which will largely focus around the 2020 prototype tyres.

The highly-rated Frenchman, who last tested for Renault in 2016 as a reserve driver, has now cut ties with Mercedes after four years associated the Silver Arrows.

Ocon is not the only driver confirmed for 2020's grid taking part in Abu Dhabi, with the majority of the teams selecting a senior driver for Tuesday's running.

Bottas is taking part for world champions Mercedes, while Verstappen, who finished third and just behind the Finn in the 2019 championship, is back in the Red Bull.

Vettel is in action for Ferrari, before Charles Leclerc takes over on Wednesday - the final day of 2019 track action.

Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean and Kimi Raikkonen are also involved, as well as George Russell - who is in the Williams on Tuesday before testing for Mercedes on Day 2.

Sean Geleal, the F2 driver, drove in the morning for Toro Rosso, before Kvyat, while Roy Nissany is making his F1 testing debut for Williams in the afternoon.